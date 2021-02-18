RRA Ringgold Water System under boil order

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The RRA Ringgold Water System is under a boil order.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required RRA Ringgold to notify its customers of this boil order due to problems with the water system’s water pressure.

Our newsroom reached out to Ringgold RRA officials and we were given the following statement:

Not at this time, as we are extremely busy in trying to manage our system, with all staff working on weather-related issues. In brief, the system went out of water due to the well head freezing. The wellhead froze due to the lack of power for two days, then the rolling blackouts. We restored the wellhead and were moving water to our pump station, but now have found a leak in well line to the pump station under the building. It may be two more days before the repair can be complete. We apologize to our customers, but it this has been a catastrophic event. Ringgold RRA

This is a developing story. We will update this story as further information becomes available to us.