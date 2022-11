WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Tis the season to give and enjoy a nice paint job on a ’66 Impala at Ruben’s House of Classics’ toy drive.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers are asking people to bring new unwrapped toys.

People can also enjoy the sights of classic cars from local car clubs and motorcycles.

The toy drive will benefit First Step.

For more information, call 940-285-5189.