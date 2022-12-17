WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many folks probably spent this last weekend before Christmas out shopping for the latest gifts and gadgets, but Ruben’s House of Classics reminds us that ’tis the season to give. And for them, they’re giving back to First Step.

“We wanted to go with a nonprofit organization that would benefit families and also kids, and First Step is the perfect example of that,” Ruben’s House of Classics Owner Ruben Rodriguez said.

Dinosaurs, dolls, trucks, even pictures with Santa, all things to fill children with glee and make for a perfect Christmas morning.

“We currently have about 14 kids in our safe house right now. We’re so excited that it turned out to be a great success today. We had a bunch of people come through and we got a bunch of toys so, we’re excited to bring Christmas to the safe home,” First Step Board Member Alicia Duran said.

14 kids trying to find peace during the happiest time of year, after dealing with what otherwise may have been a difficult time for them.

“It takes a village to take care of the kids. So now the kids have some toys and honestly, who wants to spend Christmas away from their house? It’s going to be just as nice as we can make it for them,” First Step Board Member Charlie Martin said.

With lots of toys, the village of Wichita Falls came together to take care of those in a time of crisis.

“You know the community came together with us, us with the community also. It shows that their support is really, really well. I’m very, very thankful.” Rodriguez said.

For Rodriguez, sharing his platform to help the community is an important part in spreading some love this time of year.

“It’s definitely a family event. You know that’s what we like. We had music, we had different cars, different people coming with different cars and supporting us, and it means a lot to us as a small business in the community,” Rodriguez said.

“Some normality for these kids because it’s taking these kids away from their homes from their normal place,” Duran said.

A little something extra to get them through the holidays!

If you or someone know you is dealing with domestic violence, call the First Step 24-hour hotline number at 1-800-658-2683.