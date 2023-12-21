WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department was able to find a runaway teen just one day after reaching out to the public for help.

Just after noon on Thursday, December 21, WFPD shared on their Facebook that they had located 15-year-old Tristan Eversole.

Just one day before, on Wednesday, December 20, the police department made a post asking the public for any information regarding where Tristan might be.

The post said that Eversole was last seen leaving Rider High School on Wednesday, December 13, and he was listed as a runaway.

The WFPD wanted to thank the public for their help in finding the teen.