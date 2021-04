WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Runners Club is gearing up to host the Best Dam Run.

The run will take place on May 15 at Lake Wichita Pavilion.

The event starts at 7:30 a.m. with a free kids race and the 5K and 10K races start at 8 a.m.

The cost of the race starts at $25 and all proceeds benefit Base Camp Lindsey and the Midwestern State girl’s cross country team.

For more information and to register, you can click here.