Rural Texas counties spearhead national COVID vaccination rate

THROCKMORTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Rural counties in Texas are leading the nation in vaccination rates.

Rural counties look to be benefiting the most from COVID-19 vaccines.

Eight rural counties in Texas are among the top 11 counties with the highest vaccination rate including Throckmorton County.

Officials said transitioning to the pandemic was a strain at first, but spreading the vaccine throughout the county is vital and has brought hope to the staff.

“We’ve been very fortunate that we have not been overwhelmed on a continual basis by it,” Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital Medical Director Dr. Craig Beasley said. “And we’ve had a lot of support from the community, from the government, the health departments.”

19 counties with a population of more than 100,000 people are among the top 100 in vaccination rates.

While Beasley said he is grateful for the vaccinations, he knows that rural counties will have the highest rates because of population.

“We have approximately 1,200 people in the county. We are receiving the Moderna vaccine. It’s in allotments of 100 at a time. With three shipments of that, we can get 25% of our population immunized with the first dose,” Beasley said.

While rural counties are small, Beasley said it is paramount to get the vaccine to residents.

“We have a lot of people in our county who do not really leave the county and also would not know how to access the healthcare systems in the larger counties to get their vaccines,” Beasley said. “So this brings it to the people.”

With Throckmorton County having a low number of cases, some may think COVID-19 is not a threat to the community but Chief Nursing Officer Kinsi Voss said cases can come at any time.

“We are somewhat isolated but it’s gonna get here and we’re gonna have cases. So I think the vaccine is very important to try to keep all of us healthy,” Voss said.

Hospital workers hope to keep cases low as Throckmorton County waits for more vaccines.