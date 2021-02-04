Rustic Hart Ranch and Venue offers Valentine’s day wedding for couples

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A wedding day “like no other” is what one couple is hoping to offer Texoma couples with the desire to tie the knot this Valentine’s day.

A rustic yet elegant affair is what the Harts are promising any couple ready to embark on this journey.

“I really thought I would be super stressed about the whole thing but she made it so effortless, I was happy throughout the whole thing and I wasn’t worried about anything,” Sarah McGinty said.

On Oct. 10, 2020 McGinty and her husband said their “I Do’s” at the Rustic Hart Ranch and Venue.

“I think people prefer nowadays the more modern touch and for me, I’m a little more old school and I like the rustic countryside of things especially growing up in Texas, and we got married on a ranch,” McGinty said.

Now, the owner Deb Hart is hoping to give the same occasion to many more couples on this Valentine’s Day.

“To see that smile on the bride as she is walking down the aisle towards me and the love of her life and then looking over he’s got this look on his face that’s, I mean just in awe,” Hart said.

Couples will have their certificate signed by the officiant, a photographer will capture the moment, a dinner for two will be served, they’ll have a slice of valentine’s wedding cake and a celebratory toast.

In fact, Hart is using this event to also highlight up and coming business owners, like Brandon McAfee and Viviana Chancellor of Viv Imagery.

“Debbie is the perfect person to get started with she is very knowledgeable, she knows what she is doing and we’re just so grateful that she is willing to give us the opportunity,” Chancellor said.

Hart said she saw the talent and trusts McAfee and Chancellor’s work.

“People are just happy to know that you’re there taking pictures of them and I think whenever as a photographer I know that people are just happy that I am there I do my best work I can do my best work,” McAfee said.

“Those who have experience, [businesses], they started with no experience so I want to give the opportunity to someone to get to that point,” Hart said.

Hart hopes this will just be the beginning of a many years of Valentine’s elopement wedding days.

Hart is still hoping to find a baker for the wedding cake willing to volunteer their services for this special day.

To find out what you need to make your wedding day come true follow this link.

If you want to get married on this Valentine’s Day, you have until Sunday to RSVP.