RV sales spike amid COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With more Americans looking for alternative and safer ways to travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of RVs have spiked across the country.

Patterson RV General Manager Travis Neff said the pandemic has led to more foot traffic at their dealership.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in our sales here in Wichita Falls in 2020 and the industry as a whole is up about 30%,” Neff said.

Neff also said many of his customers are first-time buyers and families looking for a safe way to travel.

“The best thing for us is that you can get out of the house for a little bit and still maintain safe social distancing and practice. And keep your family safe while enjoying the outdoors. It’s a lifestyle that can become quite addicting,” Neff said.

With RVs ranging from the modest to ultra-luxurious, he said there is something for just about any budget.

“We carry things as low as about $20,000 up to about a quarter of a million dollars. It just depends on your taste and lifestyle needs,” Neff said.

Even with COVID-19 vaccines on the way, Neff said he doesn’t see any sign of business slowing down anytime soon.

“People aren’t just wanting to stay in hotels or get on airplanes these days but they are still wanting to get outside and enjoy time with their family,” Neff said. “And yeah we can expect that to continue for the foreseeable future.”