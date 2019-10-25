Ryan Braiser prepares for a day with the Thunderbirds

He was guided on what gear to wear in the jet and safety regulations to follow once in the air.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls native and now Red Sox pitcher, Ryan Brasier, was supposed to ride-along with the Thunderbirds advanced pilot Friday afternoon, but due to the weather, he’ll have to wait until Saturday.

However, Braiser still got a chance to swap the glove for a Thunderbirds helmet on Friday. He was guided on what gear to wear in the jet and safety regulations to follow once in the air.

Brasier will even get to wear the meaningful patches that Thunderbirds wear every day.

Also riding this weekend, Debbie Pepper, the WFISD teacher of the year. She’ll take off Sunday.