S-5 Manufacturing hosts ribbon cutting for the addition of new facility

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — S-5 Manufacturing has completed its newest addition to the manufacturing facility in Iowa Park.

The company makes parts to go on roofs for things such as solar panels, and with the addition of this 20 thousand square foot warehouse space, they have plans to keep growing.

S-5 Vice President of Manufacturing Harry Carner said finally being able to finish the 20,000 square foot addition to their facility is long overdue.

“It’s a big relief we were forced into this company like a bunch of sardines out here because of the growth of the company and the lack of storage space and the lack of manufacturing space,” Carner said.

The new space will be used for storage and more manufacturing which ultimately will result in more jobs.

It’s something Iowa Park Economic Development Director David Owen said is a great sign.

“Obviously this will be a great addition to the city of Iowa Park. 20,000 square foot addition will mean that they’ll have additional room for storage and production capacity,” Owen said.

S-5 Manufacturing Founder and CEO Rob Haddock said seeing the company continue to grow at this speed has been the best part.

“We’ve facelifted it, as you know, it was an old Wal-Mart building it wasn’t much to look at but our brand impression is important to us,” Haddock said.

Haddock also said having times like these when they can invite the public to see the facility is important to them too.

“We’re glad to have the opportunity to show folks in the area what we do here and they can be proud of having our company here in Iowa Park and parts leave this plant and go literally all over the world,” Haddock said.

Both Carner and Owen said they see the economic impact S-5 has on the Iowa Park community each day.

“We’ve seen restaurants added here since we opened the facility. I’ve got to think that we’ve had a little bit of an impact on that. With 130 employees, they don’t all bring their lunch. A lot of them like to go out and eat in a restaurant or order out and they do that,” Carner said.

“It’s gratifying as a person, as an individual, to know that you have contributed to the city and know that long after I’m gone, Iowa Park will still reap the benefits of my work,” Owen said.

Making a difference in the community and for the community.

Click here to find out about job opportunities with S-5.