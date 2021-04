The Maintenance Man statue and a T-38 Talon are two recognizable features greeting personnel and visitors at the newly constructed Main Gate at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020. The more than $8 million project is the result of a multi-level partnership between federal, state and local entities. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Sheppard Air Force Base Main Gate will be closed to inbound and outbound traffic Friday, April 2, 2021.

The gate will be closed from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

During this time the entrance will be closed for a ceremony to celebrate the new main gate.

Visitors and residents will need to use the Missile Road Gate to leave or enter the base during that time.