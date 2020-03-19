SAFB tests Airman in Training for COVID-19, coronavirus

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheppard Air Force Base announced on their Facebook page that they tested an Airman in Traning for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The test was conducted at the 82nd Medical Group Thursday morning. The results are expected in 24-48 hours.

The individual is in isolation pending results, and as a precautionary measure so are the individual’s roommate, classmates and instructor, all of whom had close contact with the individual while they were exhibiting symptoms.

Public Health is working with the unit to research the situation and determine what further actions may be warranted based on the test results.

