WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texoma Cowboy Church is teaming up with S.I.C.K. Ministries to hold a Trunk or Treat in downtown Wichita Falls this Saturday.

The Trunk or Treat will be at 2100 9th Street at the S.I.C.K. building on Saturday, October 29, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

There will be candy, hot dogs and a petting zoo set up at the location. The entire family is invited to join the fun.

Soldiers In Christ Kingdom Ministries is part of the Texoma Cowboy Church organization that focuses on providing a small group for people who are struggling to find community.