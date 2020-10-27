S.I.C.K Ministries host car show and trunk or treat event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — S.I.C.K. Ministries will be holding a car show and trunk or treat event on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the corner of 7th Street and Austin Street.

Vehicles that are considered classic, modern, a work in progress, rat rods, hot rods, off-road, motorcycles, and low riders are invited to participate in the car show. The setup will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the event will begin from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The entry fee for participating is $15 and will include a free T-shirt. The Trunk or Treat will begin at 5:00 p.m. and continue until the candy runs out.

For more information you can contact Phillip at (662-364-2433) or Gabi at (940-447-6141)

