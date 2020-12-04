S5 Manufacturing currently under construction to expand

IOWA PARK (KFDX KJTL) — When manufacturing company S5 moved into the old Walmart building in Iowa Park it was for good reason.

“Texas is a very company-friendly environment to work in and we found that to be true in Wichita County and even so more in Iowa Park. They have been a great partner for us they helped us grow this company to where it is right now,” S5 Vice President Harry Carner said.

Related Content Manufacturing company expands to IP, expected to create jobs

The building today, unrecognizable. With around 80 plus employees, expansion is needed.

“Manufacturing company started in 2012 making our first parts in around April of that year, I had three employees. Today right about nine years later, we are at 80 plus and with this new addition we will add more people to the facility,” Carner said.

The current facility is 43 thousand square feet. Once construction is done, the facility will be 63 thousand square feet of manufacturing mounts for roofs, that will be shipped worldwide.

“We automate where we can. We have a lot of automation in the plant. A lot of has been designed here by our people we don’t necessarily build it all but coming up with the ideas for the technology so we are light years ahead of the competitors when in comes to technology,” Carner said.

Forward thinking that will bring even more jobs to the Iowa Park area.