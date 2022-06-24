BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — The dirt is plowed, and the city of Bowie is ready for the final days of Jim Bowie Days.

“We had an amazing turnout on all events that we’ve had so far,” Jim Bowie Days Board Member Shalee Rater said.

Rater says it’s been a busy week for the board.

From a golf tournament to evenings at the fairgrounds, it’s been nonstop.

“They put in so much work to make this a success for the community,” Rater said. “It’s just amazing how everybody pitches in because we want to make it successful for our community.”

2021 Miss and Little Miss Jim Bowie Days Rodeo Queens are also ready to pass on the crown to the new winners for this year’s event.

“We’re expecting a lot of people to come out and tomorrow night will be the crowning of our new royalties,” 2021 Miss Jim Bowie Rodeo Queen Rexa Hand said. “So we’re hoping to fill up the bleachers for that.”

“I think we have some very good contestants. Ready to see who wins and I think I set a pretty good example,” 2021 Little Miss Jim Bowie Days Rodeo Queen Kynlee Baker said.

The new royalties will play a big role in the community.

“They’re role models for many men and women throughout the community. They represent the town, they represent our rodeo, and they are advocates for the sport of rodeo,” 2022 Miss United Profesional Rodeo Association Ashlyn Williams said.

The Jim Bowie Days will be an overall great time and great family outing.

“We hope that the community comes out and enjoys this rodeo and enjoys being together as a community of Bowie,” Rater said.

You can still go out and watch Friday night, starting at 7:30.

Saturday, June 25, kicks off with a parade followed by a hamburger feed.

Click here for more information.