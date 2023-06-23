SAFB (KFDX/KJTL) — After serving as commander of the 82nd Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base for two years, Brigadier General Lyle Drew is getting a new assignment.

General Drew played a key role in technical training on base during the last two years. He is also responsible for implementing Wi-Fi in all classrooms and the student dorms.

It is something he says is the foundation of accelerated technology and will help to enhance the learning capabilities of the students who are stationed at Sheppard,

“For all of the work that we have done here there’s still more work to do so we have got the car engine running I refer to this as a pit stop at Nascar so the car is coming in we’re going to change some tires put a new driver in but continue to accelerate and to win so that our air force receives airmen every single day that are trained at the highest level.”

General Drew will be heading to Wright Patterson Air Force base in Ohio. Hear more from him next week as we bring you coverage of the change of command ceremony.