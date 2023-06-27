WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The men and women of the 82nd Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base are now taking orders from a new commander, following a Change of Command Tuesday morning.

Brigadier General George Dietrich III has officially assumed command at Sheppard as of Tuesday, June 27. He takes over for Brigadier General Lyle Drew who had served for the past two years.

Brigadier General Dietrich has been in the Air Force for 28 years, and, as the son of a retired Air Force general, he says he’s very enthusiastic about being around airplanes.

He is also looking forward to building the relationships between the base and the community.

“General Drew did a phenomonal work over the last two years, setting a vision of modernizing training at this training base, and my intent is to continue on with that,” General Dietrich said. “Add more, accelerate where possible, get as much money as we can to modernize our devices. I don’t want to lose the momentum my predecessor has set in place.

Brig. Gen. Dietrich adds that he believes combat capability starts with investiments right here at Sheppard and hopes to secure money from the Air Force to further advance technological advancements for the students.