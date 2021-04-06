Man charged with online solicitation of a minor

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE (KFDX/KJTL) — A Louisiana man identified at the time of the alleged crime as an active duty member at Sheppard Air Force Base has been charged with online solicitation of a minor involving two juvenile girls found in his car just over a year ago.

Reshaun White was stopped for reckless driving on February 2, 2020, at Kemp and Kell.

The DPS trooper became suspicious because both girls, ages 15 and 16, were sitting in the back seat, and more suspicious when he said White would answer questions the trooper asked the girls and did not want them to identify themselves.

White could also not say what school the girls attended, and the trooper also said White gave false information on White’s first-line supervisor at the base.

Troopers confirmed through S.A.F.B that White was supposed to be on the base at that time.

The initial investigation by the trooper and a DPS Criminal Investigations Division agent showed communications between White and the two girls on social media sites and phones, with White explicitly detailing what he wanted the 16-year-old to do.

During an interview, the trooper said White was asked what his messages with the girls meant, and that White replied: “exactly what it says.”

White was booked into jail Monday, April 6 and no bond has been set.