SAFB air show provides USAF recruiting opportunities

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The weekend of Oct. 26-27 is big for recruiting future United States airmen because of the Guardian’s of Freedom Sheppard Air Show.

It gives potential airmen the chance to see the air force up close and personal instead of just through pictures.

Because the air show is open to the public, those interested in joining the USAF are encouraged to attend.

The recruiter’s job is to help high schoolers, and potentially college kids, transition into serving their country.

One recruiter based at SAFB said he encourages joining the military because of the many benefits.

“A lot of people don’t know that they don’t have to just go to college, they have other avenues, they can enter the workforce or the military and that helps them do all three, they can serve their country, they can get their school paid for and they can also learn a trade, learn a job,” Air Force recruiter Sgt. William Schwarz said.

Sgt. Schwarz is responsible for 52 high schools in the area.

He said that at the air show, those interested will have a chance to talk to F-22 Demo Team pilots and Thunderbirds.

