WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Sheppard Air Force Base airman is in Wichita County Jail charged with sexually assaulting another airman.

A spokesperson for SAFB stated David Wesley Reed, Jr. was arrested Wednesday on the base after an investigation of a sexual assault allegation involving another airman.

He is being held on pretrial confinement on a federal hold awaiting formal charges. The allegled offense date is listed as June 20.

No details of the alleged assault have been released.