SAFB announced restrictions for airmen-in-training

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheppard Air Force Base is continuing to make changes in response to COVID-19.

The base released a directive on its public website announcing restriction of movement for all 82nd training wing airmen in training to the base proper and the explosive ordinance disposal annex under the direction of the training wing’s Cmdr. Col. Kenyon Bell.

The letter states technical training and flying training have been identified as mission-essential activities.

Bell states this remains in effect until further notice.

In a Facebook post, SAFB is reminding people that the base is not closed or on lockdown.

