SAFB, city announce July 4th celebration

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheppard Air Force Base along with the city of Wichita Falls announced Thursday afternoon on Facebook that Freedom Fest 4th of July Fireworks display will be happening July 4 at 10 p.m. at Sheppard Air Force Base.

SAFB officials released a statement that said, “We encourage residents to watch the show while observing safe physical distancing and avoiding gatherings.”

The Facebook post said residents could park their vehicles outside of Sheppard Air Force base to watch the firework display and tune into 102.3 the BULL for music with the show.

