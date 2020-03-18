SAFB, Fort Sill respond to DOD guideline travel limitations

WICHITA FALLS/LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Department of Defense is urging military bases to limit travel only for travel funded by the government, and now Sheppard Air Force Base and Fort Sill Army Post are doing their part to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Essential mission travel will not stop, and officials said since SAFB has essential mission training, they will still accept and teach their students. Airmen will continue to arrive from basic training and moving on to their first duty station.

As for Fort Sill, soldiers who are on leave are able to return to Fort Sill at the end of their leave.

Officials say battling the coronavirus starts with limiting movement.

“Our goal just like with the city here is to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” Fort Sill Commanding General Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper said. “We do that by limiting travel and taking some other measures, so that’s what this is really all about. We’ll continue to work with interagency partners to ensure we can do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19. Make sure we have the most up to date information on appropriate measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus.”

For both bases, military members are limited to local leave meaning they can’t go farther than 60 miles off base.

Military members are also encouraged to limit hand to hand contact, which they will do at the entrance gate as well.