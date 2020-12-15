WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many are preparing to head home for the holidays as are thousands of airmen as part of Sheppard Air Force Base’s annual Exodus. However, new measures are being taken to keep airmen safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Training operations at S.A.F.B will be suspended at 11:59 p.m.

Friday and Exodus are set to begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. According to base officials, contracted bus services will be used throughout the day beginning in the early morning hours to transport Airmen in Training to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field.

Airmen will return to Sheppard on January 3, 2021, and enter a short quarantine period before training resumes on January 11, 2021.

“COVID-19 has presented a few different challenges this year as we want our AiT, permanent party, and civilians to enjoy the holidays with family and friends,” said John Ingle, acting chief of SAFB Public Affairs. “But do so in a manner that is consistent with the CDC and installation COVID-19 protocols we’ve become accustomed to.”

There are more travel tips and holiday information that can be found in the Team Sheppard Holiday Guidelines located here. Information can be found by using the Travel Planner on the CDC’s website.

“We also want to remind our Airmen – permanent party and AiT – that while they are away from Sheppard, the rules of engagement established for Sheppard apply while they are away.,” Ingle said. “For example, they are not allowed to eat inside a restaurant, however, they can use outdoor dining options; they are not allowed to visit entertainment venues such as bars, sporting events, amusement parks, etc.”

More information can be found on pages 18 and 17 of the Sheppard AFB COVID-19 Recovery Guide.