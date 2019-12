WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheppard Airforce Base’s Pilots from the Netherlands will be hosting a Dutch Style Christmas at the Ben Donnell Center.

For the past 25 years, SAFB Pilots and their wives host a Dutch Style Christmas at the Ben Donnell Center.

They bring presents for all the children and gifts for the center. In addition, they bring St. Nicholas while introducing the way the Dutch Celebrates Christmas.

Meet St. Nicholas on Friday at Ben Donnell, 211 E Wichita St, at 10 a.m.