1  of  3
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Wichita Co., total up to 54 Officials announce COVID-19 test results positive after Young Co. man dies No new COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co., southern Oklahoma counties
Live Now:
CORONAVIRUS: Fact not fear
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

SAFB moves to remote learning to minimize physical contact

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the spread of COVID-19, those at Sheppard Air Force Base are implementing new procedures to minimize contact between all personnel.

They are doing this by practicing social distancing, keeping a good hygiene structure in place as well as remote learning.

Col. Russell Driggers said they have a system setup where students will go to an empty briefing room and through Zoom or FaceTime will get briefed on the mission from their instructor.

“They will go into the simulator, clean their workspace, sit down and put a mask on,” Driggers said. “Then the simulator instructor will come in after them, they’ll clean the instructor console and then they’ll get to the task of training the student how to fly. When the simulator ends, the mission ends, the instructor will go back to their office and the student will go back to the briefing room and they’ll debrief by using VTC.”

Driggers said he has been very proud of his team in the way they’ve adapted during these times.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News