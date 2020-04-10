SAFB moves to remote learning to minimize physical contact

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the spread of COVID-19, those at Sheppard Air Force Base are implementing new procedures to minimize contact between all personnel.

They are doing this by practicing social distancing, keeping a good hygiene structure in place as well as remote learning.

Col. Russell Driggers said they have a system setup where students will go to an empty briefing room and through Zoom or FaceTime will get briefed on the mission from their instructor.

“They will go into the simulator, clean their workspace, sit down and put a mask on,” Driggers said. “Then the simulator instructor will come in after them, they’ll clean the instructor console and then they’ll get to the task of training the student how to fly. When the simulator ends, the mission ends, the instructor will go back to their office and the student will go back to the briefing room and they’ll debrief by using VTC.”

Driggers said he has been very proud of his team in the way they’ve adapted during these times.