SAFB new main gate nearing completion, officials say

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The end is in sight for the construction of Sheppard Air Force Base’s new main gate.

In 2019, SAFB officials said it was on track to be complete by the end of spring, 2020.

However, on Nov. 5, base officials said it’s finally nearing completion with a possible ribbon in the next month to six weeks.

The project was made possible because of a grant Governor Greg Abbott awarded to military installations in 2017.

The more than eight-million-dollar main gate renovation started in 2019 to strengthen the main gate to better protect Sheppard Air Force Base’s military men and women.