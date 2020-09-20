SAFB officials announce 82nd medical group member tests COVID-19 positive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheppard Air Force Base officials announced Sunday a staff member of the 82nd medical group tests positive for COVID-19.

SAFB officials said the patient tested positive on Friday, but they believe there’s no risk of exposure to beneficiaries.

The Facebook post states the medical group staff follows strict CDC guidelines during patient interaction.

Face-to-face access will be reduced in the pediatric, behavioral health and women’s health clinics for the next five to seven days.

The medical group will contact you if you have an appointment impacted by this.