SAFB permanent party airman, airman-in-training test negative for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials from the Sheppard Air Force Base announced a permanent party airman and an airman-in-training tested negative for COVID-19.

In a statement released on the Sheppard Air Force Base official Facebook page, both the permanent party airman and the airman-in-training were tested Thursday.

Officials stated while both tests came back negative, this doesn’t mean they will stop their vigilance to combat coronavirus.

“That’s great news, of course. But it’s no time to get complacent. If anything, it’s a reminder of how important our efforts to ‘flatten the curve’ really are,” the statement reads. “Take care of each other. We are all under a great deal of stress, working hard, worrying about families and loved ones, uncertain about the future.”

The statement reiterates the continues practices the Centers for Disease Control is recommending to people to reduce exposure and spread of the virus.

Wash your hands often, sanitize when you can’t

Practice social distancing

Avoid travel

Stay home if you are sick

Disinfect objects and surfaces often

The statement goes on to read, “We are in a tough fight with a worthy adversary — COVID-19. But we will not be defeated, as long as we stick together.”