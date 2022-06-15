WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Each graduating class of pilots from Sheppard Air Force Base’s Euro Nato Joint Jet Pilot Training Program (ENJJPT) picks something fun to do for fundraising, and for the ENJJPT 23-02 Class, they chose to brew their own beer.

Wichita Falls Brewing Company was their home base. In the process, they decided to give a dollar per pint to a local nonprofit organization.

After discussing it with Russ Reynolds, owner of the Wichita Falls Brewing Company, they chose Hands to Hands.

The nonprofit received a check for more than $2,000 Wednesday night collected over the past six months.

“So one of our important goals was, we wanted a community outreach program that mattered to us and that we knew would have a lasting impact,” 2nd Lt. Brendan Richichi of Class 23-02 said. “We didn’t want something that was short term. We wanted something that would help the community over time, kind of longlasting.”

“So, hopefully, this relationship with Hands to Hands and hopefully Wichita Brewery is something that kind of continues, and then, it doesn’t end here,” Richichi said. “Future classes can kind of continue helping Hands to Hands and doing as much as they can for the community. That was kind of our intent for a longterm project.”

So far, the beer has been well-received by residents, and the pilots decided to give two dollars per pint rather than one.