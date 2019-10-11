SAFB preps for ‘Guardians of Freedom’ airshow to highlight F-22 maintenance training

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheppard Air Force Base is gearing up for its “Guardians of Freedom” air show.

The base has an entire facility dedicated to F-22 maintenance training where students are getting hands-on experience with life-size models.

Sometimes known as the Raptor, or the bird of prey, the F-22 aircraft is known to be a highly intelligent entity in the sky.

“You can think of it sort of like the human anatomy, each thing has its job to make sure basically the brain survives and does what it needs to do,” F-22 Avionics instructor Staff Sgt. Andrew Okenfuss said. “It’s not different than on the F-22.”

Sheppard Air Force Base is preparing its airmen by providing F-22 training on both the avionics and armament side with life-size models of the plane. Avionics are the electrical systems used.

“It’s so that they can make their oops and mistakes on a trainer aircraft rather than an actual multi-million dollar F-22,” Okenfuss said.

The F-22 armament training portion maintains the weapon system of the F-22.

“I like to consider us as bringing the fight,” F-22 Aircraft Armament instructor Tech. Sgt. Carlos Ochoa said. “We load all the weapons, that includes ammunition on 20 mm Gatling gun, it could be air to air ammunitions or air to ground ammunition.”

One trainee has been here two months and said he believes the hands-on maintenance training is important.

“It’s like a really great privilege to be on a newer aircraft, and it’s one of the most superior aircrafts out there and it’s just really nice to be part of that community,” F-22 Armament Apprentice course student Geromnimo Lopez said.

It takes a lot of maintenance and training to keep an aircraft like this up and running. but Okenfuss said when it is running, it’s like something no one’s ever seen before.

“The amount of speed it has going behind it and then you see all these beautiful and graceful movements that it’s able to make due to the high maneuverability behind this aircraft it’s absolutely gonna blow your mind, it’s like going to see a Backstreet Boys concert up in the air.”

A concert in the skies ready to protect in the clouds, but before it can perform, it must be understood and maintained.

The air show is coming up Oct. 26 and 27 at Sheppard so folks can check out the F-22 maintenance training there.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

What the Tech: What's a smartphone worth?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: What's a smartphone worth?"

US senator candidate challenging Cornyn visted Texoma, shared reason behind run

Thumbnail for the video titled "US senator candidate challenging Cornyn visted Texoma, shared reason behind run"

SAFB preps for 'Guardians of Freedom' airshow to highlight F-22 maintenance training

Thumbnail for the video titled "SAFB preps for 'Guardians of Freedom' airshow to highlight F-22 maintenance training"

Church honors children's advocates at third annual luncheon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Church honors children's advocates at third annual luncheon"

Brewery officials discuss concerns if brewery tax cut sours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brewery officials discuss concerns if brewery tax cut sours"

Arconic celebrates 40th anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arconic celebrates 40th anniversary"

Crowell Chief of Police remembered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowell Chief of Police remembered"

Investigation underway of apparent hanging in Clay Co. jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway of apparent hanging in Clay Co. jail"

UPDATE: Lawton stabbing now investigated as homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Lawton stabbing now investigated as homicide"

DPS officials release information on fatal Montague Co. rollover

Thumbnail for the video titled "DPS officials release information on fatal Montague Co. rollover"

UPDATE: Child in tragic accident identified

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Child in tragic accident identified"

Former Arizona official accused of illegally bringing pregnant women into the U.S. to give birth, then pressuring them into illegal adoptions.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Arizona official accused of illegally bringing pregnant women into the U.S. to give birth, then pressuring them into illegal adoptions."
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News