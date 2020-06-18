SAFB reopens commissary one day after employee tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Sheppard Air Force Base commissary has reopened Thursday after closing Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night.

In a statement released on their Facebook page, SAFB officials stated the commissary reopened at noon Friday after the Public Health officials stated the commissary staff conducted all appropriate cleaning and mitigation measures.

“We can’t emphasize enough that we are able to reopen because safety measures were followed in a nearly perfect fashion,” the statement reads. “We are grateful as always for our outstanding Public Health team, and for the diligence of our Commissary and other base agencies in following the guidelines established in the Sheppard COVID-19 Recovery Guide.”