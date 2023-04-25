WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Big changes are coming to Sheppard Air Force Base, as medical personnel prepares to switch to a new electronic health record system “MHS Genesis”.

D and T Flight Commander, Major Daniel Oh said MHS Genesis will replace the four completely separate platforms currently being used to store health records. Records such as beneficiaries, medical records, inpatient and outpatient, and dental records, among several others.

MHS Genesis will combine all four platforms into one easy-to-use platform and will be accessible to the 9.6 million beneficiaries that have served or are currently serving across all branches.

Major Oh said the new system comes with a price tag of six billion dollars but said it will be well worth it.

“It’s going to have features such as looking up historical medical records, looking up x-ray and lab results, and also having the ability to securely message their providers in addition to having features where they could actually message or request prescription renewals and refills,” Oh said.

Major Oh said it’s taken about nine months to switch all of the records over to the new software which is scheduled to go live on June 3rd. He said patients should expect impacts to patient care during the two weeks prior to going live, as well as 90 days after the go-live date.

In order to ensure anyone utilizing MHS Genesis understands how the new system works, two town halls will be held on Thursday, April 27 at Sheppard Air Force Base at the movie theatre located at 808 Avenue G, Building 840. One meeting will be held at 2 p.m. and the second will begin at 6 that same evening.

This is a Department of Defense wide change so the branch of service and station base will not affect the usage of this new medical record system.