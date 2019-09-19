Safety Seat Saturday: FREE car seat checks at the Community Healthcare Center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Parents across Texoma should mark their calendars for Sept. 21 Safety Seat Saturday.

FREE car seat checks and installations will be provided from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Community Healthcare Center, located at 110 Lee Street, Wichita Falls, 76301.

Trauma Department members will coordinate the “drive-through” child passenger seat checks. They will determine if the car seats meet safety requirements, and replace those that do not.

Approximately 200 car seats are checked annually. 

In 2018, 21 were replaced and only 2 seats checked required no correction.

Safety Seat Saturday is an annual event sponsored in partnership with TXDOT, United Regional Trauma Outreach and Children’s Miracle Network at United Regional for certified car safety technicians to check car seats for proper installation and issue new car seats if needed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

