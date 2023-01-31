WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve been out and about then you know the conditions of the roads in Texoma aren’t the best right now and are expected to become worse going into Wednesday, February 1.

Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department has some tips for those that have to hit the road.

According to Sergeant Eipper, since the weather started Monday, January 30, to about 11 Tuesday morning, the department had only responded to 10 accidents, possibly showing that Wichitans have learned a thing or two over the past year.

“Just prepare as you leave that you’re going to take a little longer so leave earlier, thirty minutes or whatever it may be that way you don’t get in a rush. And, make sure your car is cleaned off and get any ice off the windshield and your windows so that you can see,” Eipper said.

And drive slow. Eipper said being careless on the road comes with consequences.

“We hit the ice and we overreact, we lock up the brakes or we start turning too fast and we lose control because we’re not used to driving in this, and then, of course, there’s property damage with your car, and then injury. We do not want to get anybody hurt out there,” Eipper said.

Eipper said if you do have to get out on the road, make sure your car is carrying a few things that can help you if you get stranded.

“Take a blanket and take an extra phone cord to make sure that you can charge your phone and you can use it. Just think ahead. You know, some things you can take with you that will protect you from the weather in case you have to get out and work on the car. A lot of people carry kitty litter to get some traction for their tires,” Eipper said.

Giving yourself that added layer of protection should anything happen to you while traveling.

For a full safety guide for driving in these conditions, click here.