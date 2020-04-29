1  of  3
Breaking News
One person hospitalized after head-on collision in Windthorst One new COVID-19 case confirmed, three more patients recover in Wichita Co. Stephens Co. adds two new COVID-19 cases, several counties report new recoveries
1  of  12
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Saint Jo PD warns residents of bee’s nest in main warning siren

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAINT JO (KFDX/KJTL)— Saint Jo Police Department officials are warning residents of a bee’s nest that was found in the main warning siren located on the water tower.

Officials said they’re in the process of getting the nest safely removed, until the nest is removed, in the event that an emergency were to occur, such as a tornado, they will have emergency vehicles assigned to different parts of town that will serve as a warning system.

Officials are encouraging residents to stay alert on weather conditions and have a shelter plan ready.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News