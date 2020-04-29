Saint Jo PD warns residents of bee’s nest in main warning siren

SAINT JO (KFDX/KJTL)— Saint Jo Police Department officials are warning residents of a bee’s nest that was found in the main warning siren located on the water tower.

Officials said they’re in the process of getting the nest safely removed, until the nest is removed, in the event that an emergency were to occur, such as a tornado, they will have emergency vehicles assigned to different parts of town that will serve as a warning system.

Officials are encouraging residents to stay alert on weather conditions and have a shelter plan ready.