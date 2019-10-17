Saint Jo theater brings back roarin’ ’20s feel

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — The roarin’ ’20s are known for the days of glamourous theaters, and a theater in Saint Jo is trying to keep that in mind while also making their theater a destination for the community to gather for other events.

In the town square of Saint Jo sits a building that’s been around since 1879. In 1923, it was converted into a movie theater showing color movies for the first time that scared customers.

“They showed gone with the wind here about 1939 one of the old patrons that saw it when they lived here when they burned Atlana they have never seen a color movie on the screen and it actually scared them,” theater owner Tom Weger said.

Tom Weger owner of Texas theater along with his daughters run the theater and have kept the look of the roarin’ ’20s, so when patrons walk in they get an experience as well as being able to enjoy a movie.

“That’s kind of the theme in saint jo with the business owners that’s what they wanna do is pay homage to the community and the history and the heritage while at the same remaining a valuable community and business district, and that is a common theme here in the town square,” Weger said.

On Valentine’s Day 2019, Tom Showed the Overboard remake making it the first time since 1956 that a movie was shown in the theater.

Tom Weger said he hopes to continue to be able to bring the community together not only with movies but in other activities as well.

“The real west symposiums they have here we have hosted two of them we have also have had live events and comedians. We have had old rock ‘n’ roll music to modern music so we have had varied things,” Weger said.

Tom Weger said he hopes to continue bringing the community together filling the seats one ticket at a time.