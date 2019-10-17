Saint Jo theater brings back roarin’ ’20s feel

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — The roarin’ ’20s are known for the days of glamourous theaters, and a theater in Saint Jo is trying to keep that in mind while also making their theater a destination for the community to gather for other events.

In the town square of Saint Jo sits a building that’s been around since 1879. In 1923, it was converted into a movie theater showing color movies for the first time that scared customers.

“They showed gone with the wind here about 1939 one of the old patrons that saw it when they lived here when they burned Atlana they have never seen a color movie on the screen and it actually scared them,” theater owner Tom Weger said.

Tom Weger owner of Texas theater along with his daughters run the theater and have kept the look of the roarin’ ’20s, so when patrons walk in they get an experience as well as being able to enjoy a movie.

“That’s kind of the theme in saint jo with the business owners that’s what they wanna do is pay homage to the community and the history and the heritage while at the same remaining a valuable community and business district, and that is a common theme here in the town square,” Weger said.

On Valentine’s Day 2019, Tom Showed the Overboard remake making it the first time since 1956 that a movie was shown in the theater.

Tom Weger said he hopes to continue to be able to bring the community together not only with movies but in other activities as well.

“The real west symposiums they have here we have hosted two of them we have also have had live events and comedians. We have had old rock ‘n’ roll music to modern music so we have had varied things,” Weger said.

Tom Weger said he hopes to continue bringing the community together filling the seats one ticket at a time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Turkey Day Giveaway

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Recent Videos

Kellog's all together cereal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kellog's all together cereal"

get paid to test out luxury homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "get paid to test out luxury homes"

Get paid to watch 30 disney movies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get paid to watch 30 disney movies"

No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Jail Time In Police Training Shooting"

High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs"

Texoma Brick heads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texoma Brick heads"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-17-19"

Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally

Thumbnail for the video titled "Many camp out in Dallas for Trump Rally"

Insurance fraud plead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Insurance fraud plead"

Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doll Delivery: Viral post inspires special barbie gift"

Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guitarist Tony Memmel, born with only one hand, is touring the country to inspire children born with different limbs."

Robo Calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robo Calls"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News