Sales boom during pandemic for Texoma tiny home producer

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — With the housing market seeing a lack of inventory, one tiny homes producer has been hard at work throughout the pandemic.

Owner Chad Hudspeth says LoneStar Tiny Homes has received orders from all around the country, but most of those homes are right here in Texoma.

It takes about three months for Hudspeth and his LoneStar Tiny Homes crew to create one of their masterpieces. Since the pandemic began, his orders have shot through the roof. So much that every house has to be made to order.

“I get calls for them all the time. People call and say, ‘I’ve got a limited amount of time. Have you got something I can buy right now?’ we just don’t. So we stay so busy building to order we don’t have time to build a spec,” Hudspeth said.

Right before an EF-1 tornado hit Bowie last May, LoneStar Tiny Homes was beginning to install new homes in the city. Now they have more than 10 homes in Bowie and are looking to install more.

“We’ve focused more on Bowie just because Bowie changed their bylaws to allow tiny homes to come into the city limits. Once they made that move, they’re allowing now homes to come in just under 400 square feet. So that’s opened the door for investors,” Hudspeth said.

Hudspeth also says the dramatic inflation of building material costs has cut his profit in half from what he predicted going into the year. But he has a plan to combat that moving forward.

“We bought our own sawmill and we cut our own lumber on sight at our shop and we’re using a lot of that to build our houses with. Even if lumber prices come back down, it’s still a massive save for us. Save in time and I don’t see lumber prices going back to where they used to be anyway,” Hudspeth said.

Even though many cities may not allow tiny homes in city limits, LoneStar Tiny Homes is keeping busy as people size down and doing it at a lower cost.

Visit the LoneStar Tiny Homes website for more information.