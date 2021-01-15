Sales tax revenues volatile across Texas as pandemic continues to impact economy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said this week he will send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose taxing districts $783.2 million dollars in local sales tax allocations for January.

That’s 2.6 percent more than in January 2020.

Hagar said December sales tax collection continued recent trends with receipts from most economic sectors significantly down from a year ago.

The industries that have been struggling the most with sales tax receipts during the pandemic have been the entertainment industry, movie theaters, and hotels.