Salon owner who defied COVID-19 restrictions considers running for Pat Fallon’s Texas Senate seat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Dallas salon owner, who was arrested and sent to jail for opening her business in defiance of Governor Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home orders, is mulling a potential run for Texas Senate District 30, which is currently held by State Sen Pat Fallon (R–Prosper).

On Saturday, The Texas GOP has nominated Fallon to be on the Republican ballot representing the 4th Congressional District. The 4th Congressional District Seat became vacant when Rep. John Ratcliffe became President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence.

Shelley Luther, who gained national attention for defying COVID-19 restrictions back in May, posted on her Facebook page Tuesday that after Fallon’s victory, dozens of people called, texted, or emailed to ask her about running in the upcoming special election in Senate District 30.

“I’m not a politician, but as a conservative business owner,” Luther said. “I am immensely concerned about the direction of our state. Please pray for my family as we consider our next steps.”

The timing of that special election for that seat is unclear because it depends on when Fallon will vacate the seat by resigning early or taking office in January. Fallon told the Texas Tribune he has not made a decision yet.