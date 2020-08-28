Salon owner who defied COVID-19 restrictions files to run for Pat Fallon’s Texas Senate seat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Dallas salon owner, Shelley Luther, who was arrested and sent to jail for opening her business in defiance of Governor Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home orders, has officially filed to run for Texas Senate District 30, which is currently held by State Sen Pat Fallon (R–Prosper).

On August 8, The Texas GOP has nominated Fallon to be on the Republican ballot representing the 4th Congressional District. The 4th Congressional District Seat became vacant when Rep. John Ratcliffe became President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence.

Shelley Luther, who gained national attention for defying COVID-19 restrictions back in May, posted on her Facebook page that after Fallon’s victory, dozens of people called, texted, or emailed to ask her about running in the upcoming special election in Senate District 30.

“I have been surrounded by people across District 30 who have asked me to run for the seat,” Luther said. “They want someone genuine and detached from the Austin establishment. It’s clear that Austin isn’t working for us, they are working for themselves and someone needs to go down there to out why the government isn’t working for the people.”

The timing of that special election for that seat is unclear because it depends on when Fallon will vacate the seat by resigning early or taking office in January. Fallon told the Texas Tribune he has not made a decision yet.