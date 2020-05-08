Salons owners happy to be back open

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some people were rushing to get their hair and nails done as salons were allowed to be back up and running.

The phone at one place never stopped ringing with people looking to make an appointment, while the other is planning on opening next week. But one thing is for sure both are glad restrictions were lifted.

“I mean I came straight here,” Vienna Nails customer Vickie Young said.

Young wasn’t the only one rushing to get her nails done with salons re-opening Friday. But even with stores back open, precautions are in place.

“We take one by one with the customer,” Vienna Nails Manager Vienna Huynh said. “Appointment only, sometimes we will take a walk-in but it depends on the number of people in the store. So what we do is social distance, we take one-by-one with the glass at the table. Mask protection for the customer, for the employee. Make sure we wash our hands and wear gloves.”

Not all salons opened Friday, Iron Society Salon owners have decided they will open next week.

“We were planning for June 18th and then all of a sudden, I actually didn’t find out he was speaking on that day until a couple of hours a before,” Iron Society Co-Owner Ashley Wetzel said. “We had heard he was going to talk about the salons so it just kind of happened so fast and we decided we weren’t ready. Because we had been planning this whole time, we want a couple of days to deep clean and sanitize.”

Like Vienna Nails, Iron Society Salon will also have rules in place.

“We personally as stylist will be wearing masks,” Iron Society Salon Co-Owner Stormy James said. “We are giving our clients the choice whether or not too. We also are one-in-one-out. No extra people at your appointment and whenever you arrive we actually will come and get you or text you when to come in.”

People like Young are just glad to get a little bit of normalcy back in their lives.

“Just to see movement in the economy and see stores getting to open up and people feeling safe and venturing out even though most people are wearing masks and stuff,” Young said. “I’m just grateful Abbott is letting us open up the economy.”

Iron society is planning to open Tuesday. Tangles is planning on opening Monday, according to their Facebook page.