WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Salvadoran immigrant accused of sex crimes against 4 children has pleaded guilty. Today, May 12, 2023, in 78th District Court Juan Medrano was sentenced to 20 years in prison on 6 charges. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Medrano was arrested in August 2019 for the alleged sexual abuse of 4,5, and 6 -year -old girls. He was charged with 4 counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of sexual indecency by contact. An additional count of sexual indecency with a fourth alleged victim was added later.

While in jail, his attorney filed for a bond reduction opposed by the prosecutor, who said Medrano fled to California when he heard charges were being filed. His attorney said Medrano later returned on his own free will. The victims were 4 to 6 years old when they said they were abused.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 2010 and 2018.