WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls is gearing up to kick off the 2022 Christmas Campaign, including the iconic Red Kettle Campaign and the Angel Tree program.

The kickoff event will be held at Market Street on Kell Boulevard on Friday, November 18, beginning at 10 a.m.

Participants in the event will include Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana, who, with Foundation Automotive Managing Partner Brad Rodgers, will present the first kettle donations of the season.

Advisory Board Chairman Kim Roark, Commanding Officers of The Salvation Army Wichita Falls, Major Joe and Lieutenant Karen Burton will ring in the start of the kettle and Angel Tree programs.

Also in attendance will be a Salvation Army brass quartet and “Shieldy” – The Salvation Army mascot.

Funds raised through the Red Kettle Campaign support the year-round programs of The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls, while the Angel Tree provides Christmas gifts to children who might otherwise go without on Christmas morning.