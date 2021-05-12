Salvation Army disaster relief feeding unit returns to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Salvation Army Canteen is the basis of its disaster services.

Officials use the kitchen on wheels to serve meals, snacks, and beverages to people impacted by disaster.

After being out of commission in Wichita Falls for a few years, the canteen is back and officials are ready to serve.

“(It was) deployed down in Hurricane Harvey for a quite lengthy time. It suffered some damage while it was down there we had to get that repaired. Getting the teams signed up for disaster training took a little bit,” Wichita Falls Salvation Army commanding officer Sgt. Toby Romack said.

Along with deploying all over the country, Romack says he looks forward to helping right at home. And so are local firefighters.

“It’ll be great to have somebody to help us with food, drinks to help whoever’s been affected by whatever disaster that we’re working in,” Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Donald Hughes said.

“We just don’t have the resources to take care of that kind of stuff. To have them back out helping us, it’ll be a great asset for us.”

With tornadoes already popping up around Texoma, officials said this is a great time to have the canteen available.

“It’s very important to come out and give people some hope. Our teams are certified with FEMA. They know what to do. This canteen right here can serve up to 1,500 meals per day along with hydration. We also offer spiritual and emotional support to get them on the right track,” Romack said.

“This process has been underway for a while to get Salvation Army back out and helping us. Last year just kind of slowed it down but they’re back now, they’re here to help us and we surely appreciate it,” Hughes said.

Salvation Army continues to work towards its mission of doing the most good.

The salvation army is always needing volunteers.

