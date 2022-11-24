WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls handed out free meals to the less fortunate this Thanksgiving, and we stopped by to get a glimpse of what it exactly means to those staying at the Salvation Army and those who volunteer each and every Thanksgiving.

For 15 years, Bobby Mills has been volunteering at the Salvation Army, and he said he wouldn’t trade it for the world.

“This is my family, I’d do anything to help them,” Mills said. “If they need floors swept, if they need the kitchen cleaned, whatever they need, I do it.”

It’s that care for the Salvation Army and the clients that have Mills hoping others follow in his footsteps.

“It’s a Christian thing, and I’m a Christian, and I’m serving the lord by donating my time and donating my help,” Mills said. “All I can say is there is not a better feeling that you can have in your heart.”

It’s volunteers like Mills that Commanding Officer Major Joe Burton said speaks volumes about our community.

“It’s great that the community just wants to reach out beyond and love beyond what they do at their home, and they want to share a little bit of that love with those who come in here and sit down,” Burton said. “Matter of fact, when those folks come in, they get their drinks and then we serve them, so all they have to do is come in and sit down.”

In roughly one hour, volunteers handed out nearly one hundred meals, but Burton said they’re not stopping after Thanksgiving.

“December 15th we’re going to have our Angel Tree distribution where people have come in and applied to get assistance for Christmas for their children, and so we have a big toy shop that gets put together, and we will do that distribution on the 15th of December from nine to twelve,” Burton said.

Forever changing lives, one family at a time.

If you would like more information on the Angel Tree and how you can help a family this holiday season, click here.