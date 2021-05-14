Salvation Army hosts Fan Friday ahead of summer heat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we inch closer towards summer, the Salvation Army is getting out in front of the heat.

To cap off National Salvation Army Week, they hosted another Fan Friday, giving out box fans at the family store to anyone needing one.

Thanks to the donation from TXU Energy, the Salvation Army Wichita Falls had 75 fans ready to give away for free.

“People know these warmer temperatures are coming so they were lined up early this morning,” Sgt. Toby Romack said. “We’re just trying to make sure everybody stays cool and give away these box fans.”

It was a first come-first serve basis, and Sgt. Romack said they had people lined up at 9 am for the 10 o’clock start time.