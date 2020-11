WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Salvation Army’s kettle kick-off is tomorrow Nov. 20 and the organization needs more bell ringers.

The kick-off is set to start at 11 a.m. at Market Street.

The ideal volunteers are those who can do so in groups, according to the Salvation Army, and take over a kettle site for a full day.

To volunteer, click here.