WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls kicked off their 2023 Christmas Red Kettle campaign Friday Nov. 17 at United Market Street on Kell Blvd.

Wichita Falls mayor, Tim Short, along with members from United Foundation Automotive, TXU Energy, Atmos Energy were there to ring-in the fundraising kickoff including the iconic Red Kettle campaign and the Angel Tree program.

Mayor Short said the Wichita Falls community always comes through to show their support for those in need.

“This is the community and its powerful when the folks come together to help our community year after year after year. they show what volunteerism really when they are out here ringing bells when folks out on the community have the opportunity to join them ringing those bells like they say that small change can be big change in people’s lives.”

Also in attendance will be a salvation army brass quartet and “Shieldy” the salvation army mascot!

Salvation Army’s Major Joe Burton said the funds raised through the Red k

Kettle campaign supports the year-round programs of the Salvation Army in Wichita Falls, while the Angel Tree provides Christmas to children who might otherwise go without on Christmas morning.